Ex-Sea Bright Police Officer Gets Prison Time For Terrorizing Ex-Girlfriend

Erich A. Bennett, 47, is also permanently barred from ever again holding public employment in the state, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

During a plea hearing that took place in September, Bennett acknowledged that between October 2022 and January 2023, he engaged in a course of conduct that put the victim in fear, to include at one point disabling security cameras on the exterior of her home and causing damage to her property by slashing her tires and keying her car, Santiago said

He further admitted to driving by her residence and threatening her with physical harm, including sexual mutilation, both in person and via a fake social media account, the prosecutor said.

Additionally, Bennett stated that while on duty with the Sea Bright Police Department, he conducted unauthorized lookups of the victim and four of her associates in law enforcement databases, absent any legitimate law enforcement purpose.

The charges he admitted to earlier this year included third-degree Computer Theft, third-degree Criminal Mischief, fourth-degree Hindering Apprehension, and fourth-degree Stalking.

