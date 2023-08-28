Double-Shooting Investigated On Jersey Shore

At 7:14 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, members of the Freehold Borough Police Department responded to the 70 block of Center Street for the report of a shooting incident.

Police found two victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department continue to investigate the shooting incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police Detective Rich Schwerthoffer at 732-462-4200.

