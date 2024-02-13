Colts Neck's Jon Stewart Returns To 'The Daily Show' As Part-Time Host

The comedian who owns a Colts Neck animal sanctuary returned to his most famous role as host of Comedy Central's satirical news program The Daily Show on Monday, Feb. 12.

Stewart will only host on Mondays through the 2024 Presidential election and the show's correspondents will host on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays.

Stewart opened his first appearance back with "The Best F**king News Team" by saying he was excited to be back and he wasted no time joking about why he returned.

"'Why am I back?' you may be asking yourselves," Stewart joked. "It's a very reasonable question. I have committed a lot of crimes. From what I understand, talk show hosts are granted immunity. Doesn't make a lot of sense but take it up with the founders."

Stewart actually last hosted a show on Apple TV+ called The Problem With Jon Stewart, which was canceled in October 2023. According to the New York Times, Apple disagreed with Stewart's coverage of China and artificial intelligence.

Stewart hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015. Fellow New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen performed during Stewart's last episode.

Stewart was replaced by Trevor Noah, who left in 2022. The Daily Show then used a rotating cast of guest hosts that included former Sen. Al Franken, comedian Sarah Silverman, and "Breakfast Club" radio show co-host Charlamagne tha God.

During an era when many reboots and sequels dominate entertainment, Stewart's return focused on how that same idea is playing out in politics. In a roughly 20-minute opening segment, Stewart tackled the concerns many have about the old ages of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Stewart joked that The Daily Show's "Indecision 2024" coverage of the likely 2020 election rematch would go by names like "American Demockracy", "Electile Dysfunction", and "Antiques Roadshow".

"We're not suggesting neither man is vibrant, productive, or even capable, but they're both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world," Stewart said. "What's crazy is thinking that we're the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates' job to assuage concerns, not the voters' job not to mention them."

Stewart, 61, then joked about his own age and how he's still more than 15 years younger than President Biden and Trump. The camera zoomed in on his face and joked that "they wish" they had his.

Stewart also compared himself now to how he looked when he first started hosting The Daily Show in 1999.

"Perhaps it was my mistake for sleeping in a meat dehydrator," he joked.

In the second segment, The Daily Show correspondents made jokes about how like President Biden and Trump, Stewart is also in a reboot.

"We need more than just the same show with an older yet familiar face," said correspondent Dulcé Sloan.

"You mean you're talking [about] the two candidates," Stewart deadpanned.

"Yeah! I mean they already had this job," Sloan responded.

Jordan Klepper, known for his segments interviewing people at Trump's rallies, also pretended to be threatened by Stewart's return.

"All you do is brainwash voters into accepting a corrosive status quo when they could be marching in the streets to effect change," Klepper said. "Frankly, you disgust me."

"I can tell by the tone of your voice but Jordan, I'm here like once a week," Stewart chuckled. "Like seriously, what do you want from me?"

"Who's hosting the shows the other days of the week?" Jordan asked.

"The news team, Jordan," Stewart responded. "In fact, you're the host this whole week after I leave."

"It's great having you back, buddy," Klepper said. "I got to tell you that. This is going to be so much fun. What we're doing is important, Jon! I can't wait to change the world with you, my friend."

The episode ended with Stewart interviewing Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist. The two discussed the global spread of national conservatism and Republican divides over support for Ukraine.

Beyond his Monday hosting duties, Stewart will also be an executive producer of The Daily Show during the rest of the week, according to Vanity Fair.

