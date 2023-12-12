Coast Guard IDs Source Of Mysterious Tar Balls Found On NJ Beaches

Vane Brothers Company, as represented by Gallagher Marine Systems, has been identified as the responsible party, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The pollution originated from a spill that happened during a transfer at an oil facility on the evening of Nov. 22, in Bayonne, the Coast Guard said.. The Coast Guard and Vane Brothers responded and monitored cleanup efforts for this spill and this incident is currently under investigation.

Areas affected included Gateway National Park at Sandy Hook and the shoreline at Sea Bright, Monmouth Beach, Long Branch, Deal, Allenhurst and Asbury Park.

Additional pollution was discovered on the shoreline north of Coney Island Creek in the Gravesend Bay area of Brooklyn, as well as tar balls at Fort Wadsworth Beach on Staten Island.

The Coast Guard received initial reports of tar balls ranging in size from approximately 1-2 inches and smaller near Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and dispatched pollution response personnel to investigate.

The connection between the oil spill and the tar balls at the New Jersey response sites, as well as in Gravesend Bay, Brooklyn, have been linked by samples taken from each site and verified through the Coast Guard Marine Safety Laboratory.

