'Chasing Chasing Amy': Famous NJ Movie's Legacy Explored In New Doc

"Chasing Chasing Amy" is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, spotlighting "Chasing Amy", Kevin Smith's film about a man who falls in love with a lesbian and develops a relationship with her. Smith, a proud New Jersey native, filmed the movie throughout his home state, including in Brick, Asbury Park, Keansburg, Leonardo, Middletown, Red Bank and Rumson.

In the documentary, director Sav Rodgers explores how the film changed his life. Rodgers was 12-years old when he first saw the movie as a young queer kid growing up in Kansas and became obsessed with the film, appreciating how the movie has gay and lesbian characters who were funny and able to live as their authentic selves. Though the film was critically acclaimed when it was released, it has come under fire for the main romance essentially being a straight man's fantasy.

Smith was actively involved with the film, sitting for interviews with Rodgers and admitting that he can't change the past. The film also depicts Rodgers touring New Jersey, visiting many of the locations used in the movie.

To view the trailer, click here.

