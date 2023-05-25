Central Jersey Man Charged With Practicing Law Without A NJ License: Prosecutor

Allen Yusufov, 37, of Monroe Township is charged with four counts of third-degree unauthorized practice of law and uttering a forged instrument, according to Monmouth County First Assistant Prosecutor Julia Alonso.

Yusufov is legitimately licensed to practice law in New York state, Alonso said.

An investigation initiated in January by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Unit found that Yusufov had provided legal services associated with four real-estate transactions taking place from August 2020 to September 2022, while working out of offices located on Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan and on Newman Springs Road in Middletown (though the latter location had a Red Bank mailing address).

The transactions involved properties on Randall Drive in Manalapan, Devon Place in Marlboro, McKinley Drive in Ocean Township and Woodruff Place in Hillside (Union County), the prosecutor said.

A check of records revealed that throughout the time Yusufov performed the legal services, he was never in possession of a legitimate New Jersey law license; yet he was in possession of a forged document with grammatical errors falsely indicating that he was in “good standing” to practice law, she said.

Yusufov was arrested without incident Wednesday, May 24 and released on a complaint-summons pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about Yusufov’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Robert Afanasewicz toll-free at 1-800-533-7443.

