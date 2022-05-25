Contact Us
Business

Popular Jersey Shore Bar-Restaurant Changing Owners After Decade Of Business

Jon Craig
Clancy's by the Bay
Clancy's by the Bay Photo Credit: Google Maps

Clancy's by the Bay, a popular sports bar in Somers Point, is changing owners and holding a "last call" with entertainment this weekend.

"We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear," the establishment wrote on Facebook.

Owner Joseph Villari will continue operating Clancy’s by the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the summer, according to NJ Advance Media. Clancy’s Pub in Brooklawn, which Villari also owned, closed last year, the outlet said. 

No details about new owners have been announced. 

The eatery's “Last Call with The O’Fenders” is on Sunday, May 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. 

