Breaking News: Feds Arrest NJ Post Office Custodian In $15,000 Theft Of Checks, Cash
Golden Goose Jeweler Now Charged With Stealing $560K From 14 Jersey Shore Customers

Jon Craig
The Golden Goose jewelry store at 7 West River Road in Rumson
The Golden Goose jewelry store at 7 West River Road in Rumson Photo Credit: Google Maps

Eleven more Jersey Shore jewelry customers have stepped forward to complain of thefts totaling about $300,000, authorities said.

The owner of The Golden Goose store in Monmouth County initially was charged with second-degree theft on Sept. 3 after failing to return jewelry worth at least $263,000 to three customers, authorities said. 

The fine jewelry was left at his store in Rumson on consignment, for redesign or repair, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Anthony Goltsch, of Manchester Township in Ocean County -- who owns The Golden Goose jewelry store at 7 West River Road in Rumson -- was originally charged last month with "theft by failure to make required disposition of property received," Gramiccioni said.

Rumson police received complaints from customers who said they had left pieces of jewelry at The Golden Goose, and Goltsch has failed to pay them any cash --- or return the jewelry -- despite numerous requests by the customers, according to Gramiccioni.

The first victim reported that between July and August 2017, she consigned two rings for sale at The Golden Goose with a combined appraisal value of over $180,000, as reported here in September. 

To-date she has not received payment for the rings from Goltsch, the prosecutor said.

Like the subsequent 13 alleged theft victims, despite numerous requests for the jewelry to be returned, Goltsch has not done so, according to Gramiccioni.

If anyone has information about The Golden Goose, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Acquaviva of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Financial Crimes Unit at 732-431-7160, ext

2233, or Rumson Police Detective Donald Schneider at 732-842-0500.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen.

