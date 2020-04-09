Jersey Shore's Golden Goose Store Owner Charged With Stealing $263,000 In Customers' Jewels

The owner of Golden Goose jewelry store in Monmouth County was charged with theft on Thursday after failing to return jewelry worth at least $263,000, authorities said.

The fine jewelry was left at his store in Rumson on consignment or for redesign, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Anthony Goltsch, of Manchester Township in Ocean County -- who owns The Golden Goose jewelry store at 7 West River Road in Rumson -- was charged with "theft by failure to make required disposition of property received," Gramiccioni said.

If convicted of the second-degree heft charge, Goltsch faces a state prison sentence of five to 10 years, the prosecutor said.

Rumson police recently received complaints from three customers who said they had left pieces of jewelry for either consignment or redesign at The Golden Goose, and Goltsch has failed to pay them any cash --- or return the jewelry -- despite numerous requests by the customers, according to Gramiccioni.

The first victim reported that between July and August 2017, she consigned two rings for sale at The Golden Goose with a combined appraisal value of over $180,000, according to Gramiccioni.

To-date she has not received payment for the rings from Goltsch, the prosecutor said, and he has failed to return the rings, despite the victim’s numerous requests.

The second victim reported that she consigned eight pieces of jewelry to The Golden Goose in March 2019, with a combined appraisal value of about $59,000, the prosecutor said.

She has not received payment for the jewelry from Goltsch despite numerous requests, Gramiccioni.said. Goltsch also has failed to return any of the pieces, according to the prosecutor.

The third victim reported that in June 2019, she brought three pieces of jewelry to The Golden Goose to be redesigned, according to Gramiccioni.

Her jewelry had an appraised value of approximately $24,000, the prosecutor said.

Like the other victims, despite numerous requests for the jewelry to be returned, Goltsch has not done so, according to Gramiccioni.

If anyone has information about The Golden Goose, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Acquaviva of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Financial Crimes Unit at 732-431-7160, ext

2233, or Rumson Police Detective Donald Schneider at 732-842-0500.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.