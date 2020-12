A pair of Popeyes restaurants are coming to Central Jersey.

The eateries are planned for Route 36 in Hazlet and Route 537 in Jackson.

The Hazlet store -- replacing a former service station -- is set to open Jan. 2, according to the Asbury Park Press.

No opening date has been set for the Jackson joint, located at Adventure Crossing USA, a new sports and entertainment complex near Six Flags Great Adventure.

