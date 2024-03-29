AMP'D Fitness in Belmar is collecting money to support AmyMarie DeLuca, a woman who joined the gym at the end of 2023. A GoFundMe page raised more than $12,500 from at least 290 donations as of Friday, Mar. 29.

AMP'D owner Max Gomez created the GoFundMe and also had his leg amputated. The New Rochelle, New York, native said he lost his right leg below the knee after a severe motocross accident when he was 18.

Gomez moved to the Shore in 2015 and opened up two AMP'D gyms, including where DeLuca goes on Main Street in Belmar.

"Luca, as I call her, is very unique in the fact that she also is an amputee," Gomez wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Now in terms of amputees, she is above the knee which is a vastly different circumstance than mine. Nevertheless, she felt at home at the gym. We were even able to build some muscle and have her feeling much more comfortable throughout her daily life."

Gomez also said DeLuca has needed a new leg for "a while."

"I can tell you from experience that is an awful feeling," he wrote. "Imagine being a size 10 shoe but wearing a size five for years, now imagine 100 times the pain and discomfort of that. That's what she's dealing with."

DeLuca is in the process of getting a new leg but the GoFundMe was started to help her pay for the expensive prosthetic.

"It is with great passion that I ask all of you to come together and help Luca out," wrote Gomez. "She is part of the AMP'D family and honestly more on brand for AMP'D than even myself."

AMP'D Belmar is also hosting a fundraising event for DeLuca with workouts, events, vendors, prizes, and T-shirts. It's scheduled for 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 13.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for AmyMarie DeLuca.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.