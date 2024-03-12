$550K Winning Lotto Ticket Bought At Middletown Supermarket

According to the New Jersey Lottery, two tickets matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Monday, Mar. 11. The tickets are each worth $554,194, splitting the $1,108,388 jackpot.

The Monmouth County winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop on the corner of Route 35 South and Twin Brook Road in Middletown. The other winner was sold at a ShopRite in West Orange.

The winning numbers were 8, 22, 25, 33, and 35. The XTRA number was 2.

The two grocery stores will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning tickets.

