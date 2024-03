A ticket sold in West Orange matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on Monday, March 11, splitting the $1.1 million prize with a ticket sold in Monmouth County. The lucky winner's ticket is worth $554,194.

The ticket was sold at Shoprite. The winning numbers were 08, 22, 25, 33, 35 and the XTRA number was: 02.

