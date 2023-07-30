4 Clinging To Overturned Jersey Shore Sailboat Rescued By Fdny, Nypd: Coast Guard

The vessel, dubbed "Eagle," capsized off the coast of Sandy Hook sometime around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 30, when a distressed call came in, the agency said.

The vessel reported they had run aground and were taking on water.

A Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook crew and Coast Guard Cutter Beluga (WPB-87325) crew were launched to search for the Eagle. Assisting in the search were FDNY, NYPD aviation and NYPD harbor units.

At 2 a.m., NYPD aviation found the sailing vessel Eagle, with all four boaters clinging to the overturned hull. Two survivors were rescued by Station Sandy Hook and two others were rescued by the FDNY. All boaters were accounted for and are being treated for injuries at Monmouth Hospital.

The survivors were found wearing Life Jackets.

