The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket was bought at the Wawa on Route 35 in Eatontown. The ticket was in a Quick Draw drawing on Sunday, Mar. 3.

This was the second $10,000 winner in less than a week in Central Jersey after a Mega Millions ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Lakewood on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

