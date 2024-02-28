Mostly Cloudy 58°

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Lakewood Grocery Store

As the Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing, a $10,000 winning ticket was sold at an Ocean County grocery store, officials said.

The Glory Grocery &amp; Deli in Lakewood, NJ.

Chris Spiker
According to a New Jersey Lottery spokesperson, the winning ticket was purchased from The Glory Grocery on East Fourth Street in Lakewood. The $10,000 winner was in the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The winning numbers were 6, 18, 26, 27, and 49. The MegaBall was 4.

Mega Millions said a ticket sold in Florida matched every number except the MegaBall and is worth $1 million. The NJ Lottery also said another $10,000 winner was purchased in Passaic County.

The next drawing is Friday, Mar. 1, and the estimated $607 million jackpot would be the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.

