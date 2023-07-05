Woman Stabbed, Tried To Run Over Ex's GF In Central Jersey: Police

The stabbing and attempts to run over the victim at a local motel occurred on July 4, according to East Brunswick police.

At 10:11 a.m., the East Brunswick Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a reporting stabbing at Studio 6 (246 Highway 18).

An investigation by responding patrol officers and detectives revealed the suspect, Quadira Banks, had stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend several times in the face and body, police said.

Banks then entered her vehicle and attempted to run the victim over two times before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in New Brunswick where she was in stable condition.

A warrant was issued for Banks for Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose.

Banks was located and taken into custody at RWJUH and subsequently processed and lodged in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

