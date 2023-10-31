Woman Killed In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9:12 a.m., police responded to Juliet Street in New Brunswick after receiving the report that there were two injured people, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Police found two victims, a female who had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene and a male who has been transported to the hospital where he will be treated for his injuries, she said.

Initial investigation has revealed that this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Authorities did not say what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Victor Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

