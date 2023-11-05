Mostly Cloudy 63°

Vehicle Bursts Into Flames On NJ Turnpike In South Brunswick

A vehicle fire was reported on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday, Nov. 5.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened on the northbound side, just north of Interchange 8A in South Brunswick, around 5:15 p.m., the NJDOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

