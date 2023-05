The fire occurred shortly before 5 p.m on Tuesday, May 16 on the NJ Turnpike Outer Roadway northbound North of Interchange 8A (Route 32) in South Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The truck was in the construction area between the inner and outer roadways, but the fire was causing delays, 511nj.org reported.

