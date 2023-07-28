Suspect In Sayreville Councilwoman's Murder Extradicted From Virginia: Prosecutor

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, VA, was extradited on Thursday, July 27, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone alongside Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.

Bynum is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court, Ciccone and Plumacker said.

On, Feb. 1 at 7:22 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle, in the Parlin section of Sayreville.

Sayreville police responded and found Dwumfour, 30, of Sayreville, in her vehicle, the prosecutor said. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Dwumfour was pronounced at the scene, the prosecutor said.

On May 30, Bynum was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, Ciccone said. Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, VA, without incident, she said.

Bynum was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.