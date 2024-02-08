Stomach Virus Closes Middlesex County Elementary School

The Irving School in Highland Park, which enrolls 310 students in pre-kindergarten through first grade, also canceled Thursday’s aftercare program due to the spreading stomach virus.

Superintendent Kristina Susca announced the closing on the Highland Park School District's website.

Workers will be giving the school building a deep cleaning before it reopens, Susca said.

In a message to parents, Susca said the borough’s other three public schools, which include Highland Park High School, will remain open.

“I will be in touch soon with further details regarding how we plan to make up for the missed day for Irving. Your understanding and cooperation during this time are greatly appreciated,” Sousa said.

