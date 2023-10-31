Stepfather Fatally Stabbed Woman, 20, Before Slashing Himself In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

Lissi Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, of New Brunswick. was killed in the stabbing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at 9:12 a.m.., authorities responded to 37 Juliet Street after receiving the report that there were two injured people. Police found Rodriguez-Sanchez and Teodulo Habana, 64, of New Brunswick.

Rodriguez-Sanchez had multiple stab wounds and ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Habana had sustained serious self-inflicted injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Initial investigation led by Detective Victor Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has revealed that Habana was the stepfather of Rodriguez-Sanchez.

It was also determined that Habana’s wounds were self-inflicted, and he was the perpetrator of this crime, Ciccone said.

Habana has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, she said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.