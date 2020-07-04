Middlesex County Native, Minnesota Basketball Star Details Mom's Bout With Coronavirus

The mother of Middlesex County native Karl-Anthony Towns, a center with the Minnesota Timberwolves, remains in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

TMZ Sports spoke with John Calipari, Towns’ former college coach at Kentucky.

“I would say to everybody out there, Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital. She’s fighting, she’s there," Calipari said. “We get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU. Keep praying for her. Send her unbelievably positive thoughts. I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital."

Towns, called KAT by close friends, was born in Edison and raised in Piscataway. He played high school basketball at St. Joseph.

Two weeks ago, the NBA basketball star posted a video on Instagram revealing details about his mother’s fight with COVID-19.

In the video, which described how his mother is in a medically-induced coma, Towns said that his father, Karl Sr., was released from the hospital and had been told to self-quarantine as they awaited the results of his COVID-19 test.

Towns’ agent later told ESPN that Karl Sr. tested positive for the coronavirus and that he was recovering well.

In his 6-minute video, KAT announced that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz is hospitalized and on a ventilator. Among those offering their thoughts and prayers to Towns during his mother’s illness is Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, one of 10 NBA players already diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a message shared here on Twitter, Towns urged everyone to take the coronavirus seriously.

