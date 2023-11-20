Series Of Misfortune: Piscataway Family Displaced By Fire While Dad Battles Cancer

Sreedhar Chinnapidi, a respiratory therapist, was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing surgery and radiation. While battling cancer, the family's home on Forest Drive was damaged in a three-alarm fire on Monday, Nov. 13. The family has also recently lost their grandmother.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family. As of Monday, Nov. 20, more than $5,525 has been raised.

The family said it could take up from one to two years for the home to be restored and books, clothes, furniture, electronics and toys were lost in the fire. Donors were quick to offer their support for the Chinnapidi family.

"I feel so sorry for you and your family," said one donor. "I hope and pray for the things to become normal sooner."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

