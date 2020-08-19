UPDATED: More NJ Districts Opt For All-Remote Learning Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UPDATED: More New Jersey school districts have opted to start the 2020-21 academic year remotely.

Schools have been voting for virtual starts ever since last week, when Gov. Phil Murphy gave remote learning the OK -- as long as districts provide plans to show state education officials how they will transition into classroom learning.

The list of more than 80 school districts opting for all-remote starts includes the state's four largest districts: Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth and Paterson.

The following districts have opted for virtual starts:

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Bayonne

Bernardsville

Bloomfield

Boonton

Bridgeton

Camden

Chesterfield

Collingswood

Delsea Regional

Deptford

Dover

Downe

Dunellen

East Orange

Eastern Regional

Edgewater

Edison

Egg Harbor Township

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Flemington-Raritan

Franklin (Somerset)

Freehold Borough and Township

Garfield

Guttenberg

Hackensack

Hamilton

Harrison

Highland Park

Hillsborough

Hillside

Hudson County Schools of Technology

Irvington

Jersey City

Kearny

Lawrence

Linden

Long Branch

Manalapan-Englishtown

Mercer County Special Services

Middlesex Borough

Millville

Montclair

Montville

Neptune Township

Newark

New Brunswick

New Milford

North Bergen

North Brunswick

Nutley

Old Bridge

Orange

Palmyra

Passaic

Paterson

Perth Amboy

Piscataway

Plainfield

Pleasantville

Plumsted

Princeton

Rahway

Roselle

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains-Fanwood

South Brunswick

South Orange-Maplewood

South Plainfield

South River

Springfield

Teaneck

Toms River

Trenton

Union

Union City

Vineland

Westampton

West New York

West Orange

Willingboro

State education officials said they expect the list of districts to grow.

