South Brunswick Middle School Custodian Struck, Killed By Car While Working

A beloved custodian of a South Brunswick middle school was struck and killed by a car while working, district officials said.

Dean Battaglia, 53, was spraying weeds on a curb at Crossroads North Middle School Wednesday, June 15, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and South Brunswick district officials.

Battaglia was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was provided.

South Brunswick Superintendent of Schools, Scott Feder, sent the following letter to parents:

"Today is as challenging as it gets as we lost a staff member while on the job after being hit by a car. As we have been given permission to release the name I want to share a little about Dean Battaglia, a beloved member of our district. He was a long time employee in the B&G department, and this year also a dedicated bus driver, who loved his students.

"He leaves behind two children (a daughter and a son), and a fiance with three daughters (two of the daughters attend our HS).

"Our thoughts and prayers are for his family, colleagues and friends. We are all grieving this sad loss."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.