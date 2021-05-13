Rutgers PD: Four Men Commit Knifepoint Robbery On University Campus

Someone affiliated with Rutgers University was robbed at knifepoint near College Avenue late Wednesday, authorities said.

He was walking at 11:50 p.m. outside 17 Bartlett Street in New Brunswick when he was assaulted by four men, Rutgers University police said.

The robbers showed a knife, forced him into an alley, and stole personal property, police said.

The victim told police he was struck several times with closed fists before the suspects fled on foot.

The victim declined to be treated for minor injuries.

Police gave no description of the assailants. They did not say how the victim was affiliated with the university.

Anyone with information or who might have been in the area at the time is urged to call the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

