Sayreville Man Sentenced For Multiple Sexual Assaults On Daycare Children: Prosecutor

Kyle Finn, 23, of Sayreville, was sentenced on Friday, March 1 for aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault at Superhero Schoolhouse, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone alongside Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Sayreville police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Superhero Schoolhouse, a daycare in the Parlin section of Sayreville, they said.

Upon further investigation, led by Detective Matthew Kenney of the Sayreville Police Department and Detective Suzanne Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that Finn "sexually abused multiple child victims at the daycare while they were in his care," they said.

Finn, a 2018 graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School, was a member of the wrestling team, according to published reports.

Finn pleaded guilty on June 29, 2023, to six counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Finn must serve 85 percent of his 40-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

When released, he is subject to parole supervision for life and the sex offender registration requirements of Megan’s Law.

