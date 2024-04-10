Rutgers Islamic Center Burglarized

Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop said the incident is being investigated as a bias crime, burglary and criminal mischief. The suspects caused damage to several items of value, he said.

The center was burglarized, with evidence of a forced entry, sometime before 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, Cop said.

The break-in happened on Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday commemorating the end of sunrise-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Disgusted to learn that the Center for Islamic Life at @RutgersU was vandalized during Eid … we are working with Rutgers and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our Muslim students. Islamophobia has NO place in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.

Police had no descriptions of the suspects.

