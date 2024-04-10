Overcast 58°

SHARE

Rutgers Islamic Center Burglarized

The Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick was broken into overnight, coinciding with the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Rutgers University police

Rutgers University police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Rutgers University Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop said the incident is being investigated as a bias crime, burglary and criminal mischief. The suspects caused damage to several items of value, he said.

The center was burglarized, with evidence of a forced entry, sometime before 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, Cop said. 

The break-in happened on Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday commemorating the end of sunrise-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Disgusted to learn that the Center for Islamic Life at @RutgersU was vandalized during Eid … we are working with Rutgers and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our Muslim students. Islamophobia has NO place in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter.

Police had no descriptions of the suspects.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE