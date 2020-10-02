Disbarred Attorney Stole $71K Downpayment On Central Jersey Home, Prosecutor Says

A former attorney from Monmouth County is accused of stealing $71,000 in client funds during a Middlesex County home sale, authorities said.

Bert T. Lundberg, 56, of Freehold Township appeared at his first virtual court appearance Friday on a complaint charging him with misapplication of entrusted property and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Lundberg, whose practice was in Old Bridge Township, has been charged in the theft of client funds during a home sale in Middlesex County last November.

Lundberg was charged after an investigation by Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, following a referral by the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics.

The investigation found that Lundberg received a $71,000 down payment from unidentified home buyers, to be held in his attorney trust account, Ciccone said.

After the closing on Nov, 26, 2019, the deposited money was never forwarded to the homeowners, according to the prosecutor.

Lundberg voluntarily consented to disbarment on March 3 as a result of a state Office of Attorney Ethics probe, Ciccone said.

Lundberg was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 1991. His law practice was located on Englishtown Road in Old Bridge Township.

The investigation is active and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3192.

