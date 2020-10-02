Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Edison Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal New Brunswick DWI Crash
Real Estate

Disbarred Attorney Stole $71K Downpayment On Central Jersey Home, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says a daycare facility worker from Elizabeth and four other employees abused disabled adults
The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says a daycare facility worker from Elizabeth and four other employees abused disabled adults Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A former attorney from Monmouth County is accused of stealing $71,000 in client funds during a Middlesex County home sale, authorities said.

Bert T. Lundberg, 56, of Freehold Township appeared at his first virtual court appearance Friday on a complaint charging him with misapplication of entrusted property and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Lundberg, whose practice was in Old Bridge Township, has been charged in the theft of client funds during a home sale in Middlesex County last November.

Lundberg was charged after an investigation by Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, following a referral by the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics.

The investigation found that Lundberg received a $71,000 down payment from unidentified home buyers, to be held in his attorney trust account, Ciccone said.

After the closing on Nov, 26, 2019, the deposited money was never forwarded to the homeowners, according to the prosecutor.

Lundberg voluntarily consented to disbarment on March 3 as a result of a state Office of Attorney Ethics probe, Ciccone said.

Lundberg was admitted to the New Jersey State Bar in 1991. His law practice was located on Englishtown Road in Old Bridge Township. 

The investigation is active and is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Andrew Winter of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3192.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.