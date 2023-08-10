Popular Central Jersey Eatery Suspends Operations After 33 Years

Buzzy’s Food & Spirits is shutting down this Saturday, Aug. 12, according to the co-owner.

But "based on the outpouring of support" the restaurant could resume service later, possibly under new management, Rob Brownlie, the co-owner, said on Thursday, Aug. 10.

"Nothing's final,'' Brownlie told Daily Voice.

The 3,300-square-foot eatery is located at 200 Stelton Road in Piscataway.

Buzzy’s is a nickname for the Bussiere family name. Bob and Rita Bussiere and their five children, which include Rob’s wife and co-owner Sherri Brownlie, founded Buzzy’s. Sherri’s family acquired the building, which formerly housed Carr’s Tavern, in 1990.

Buzzy’s kitchen will shut down operation at 10 p.m. Saturday and the bar will serve its final drinks at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The eatery is known for its delicious crab meltaways.

Brownlie cited the high cost of food and labor and inflation as factors in closing down, according to other news reports. Brownlie and his wife also want to spend more quality time with their grandchildren.

Brownlie will continue operating his other two businesses in Piscataway — Piscataway Liquors and Park Avenue Deli & Caterers.

