Breaking News: Lodi Schools Chief Punched Woman In Head, Assaulted Her Rescuer In Seaside: Police Report
Sayreville Dem Leader Took Cash In Attempt To Influence Criminal Case: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Tom Pollando
Tom Pollando Photo Credit: Tom Pollando Facebook photo

The chairman of Sayreville's Democratic party and employee with the NJ Turnpike Authority has been charged with accepting thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for "influencing a a criminal case," authorities said.

Thomas V. Pollando — the borough's former council president and current VP of the Middlesex County Planning Board — was caught between July and August 2022 accepting the cash and saying he'd attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone  said.

Pollando, 72, of Parlin, served as the long-time president of the Sayreville Athletic Association and also holds a seat on the Sayreville Economic & Redevelopment Authority. He is currently employed with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Pollando was arrested after leaving the business where authorities were investigating, and was found in possession of the cash payment. 

He was charged with second-degree bribery in official matters, and second-degree receipt of unlawful benefit by public servant for official behavior. Pollando was charged on a summons and released the day of the arrest.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4263.

