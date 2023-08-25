Police Seek Public's Help In Fatal Hit-Run Crash On New Jersey Turnpike

At approximately 8:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, New Jersey State Police were notified of a deceased victim on the turnpike in East Brunswick.

Police found Giuseppe Zuccarello, 78, of Queens, New York. Zuccarello had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone said.

After an initial investigation by Detective Matthew Schaible of the New Jersey State Police and Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office it was determined that Zuccarello was the driver of a box truck and he had parked his vehicle on the side of the road and exited the vehicle.

It was approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 23 when he was hit by the vehicle that fled the scene, Ciccone said.

Zuccarello sustained injuries that were consistent with being struck by a truck, she said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Schaible of the New Jersey State Police at 609-860-9000 ext. 4424 or Sergeant Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

