Police Release IDs Of Parents, 2 Children Found Dead In Plainsboro Quadruple Murder

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, and their two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, were found lifeless in a Titus Lane home in Plainsboro during a welfare check Wednesday afternoon, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said only that the incident was "not a shooting," and the cause of deaths have yet to be determined by the medical examiner. It is, however, being investigated as a homicide case, Ciccone and Blanchard said.

"This tragedy remains under investigation and autopsies are being performed today," authorities said in a press statement on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Police were called to the home around 4:40 p.m. for a welfare check when they found the four bodies, Blanchard and Ciccone said.

An initial investigation led by Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799- 2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

