Police are looking for two individuals who were observed looking into the rear of homes on Elenor Drive at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, they said.

The description of one of the individuals is a black male, wearing a brown jacket and a hat - brown with some red in it.

Anyone with information call South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.

