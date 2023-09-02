Police ID Pedestrian, 32, Killed By Car In East Brunswick

Matthew H. Brunner, of East Brunswick, was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Henly Drive around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, East Brunswick police said.

Brunner was critically injured and later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Patrolman Patrick Lem of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. No further information was released.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this crash is urged to contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

