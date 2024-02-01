Police ID 3 People Killed In Collision With School Bus In South Brunswick

Ellen Brotman, 86, Alba Olivencia, 87, and Wilson Olivencia, 90, all of Monroe Township. were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 130 at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, they said.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The two students on the bus, ages 17 and 15, were not injured, police said.

An investigation led by Patrolman First Class Jesse Blake of the South Brunswick Police Department and Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn from Route 130 South onto Stults Road when it struck the school bus traveling on Route 130 North.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Blake of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 ext. 7474 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3317.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.