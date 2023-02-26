Woman, 43, Killed In Central Jersey Crash; Other Driver Flees On Foot: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Middlesex County over the weekend, authorities said.

Kerri Lynn Shea, of East Windsor, was struck at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick, just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

The other driver fled on foot and Shea was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, law enforcement is actively pursuing the identification and apprehension of the other driver and assistance from the community is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bryan Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4000 X 7485 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3354.

