Woman, 39, Arrested In Fatal Central Jersey Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 39-year-old woman from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

Kimberly Holmes of Cumberland County was charged with causing death or injury while driving with a suspended license, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Br

At 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to 19A Cottage Lane on a report of an unconscious man laying on a warehouse loading dock. Police found Uttam Sharma, 43, of Jackson Heights, New York, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Ciccone and LoSacco said.

An initial investigation conducted by Detective Dennis Chieffo of the East Brunswick Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Holmes, of Port Norris, whose driver’s license had been suspended, struck the victim as she drove up to the loading dock.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Chieffo of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6900 or Detective Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

