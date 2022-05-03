Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
US Marshals Nab Fugitive In Fatal Central Jersey Stabbing: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old fugitive in a fatal stabbing has been captured by US Marshals, authorities said.

Barry Idesis, 47, of Perth Amboy was killed on Saturday, April 30, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

Elbin Rodriguez of Perth Amboy was arrested in New York with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the US Marshals Service New Jersey/New York Regional Task Force, they said.

Rodriguez was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses, they said.

He was being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400 or Detective Linda Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4340.

