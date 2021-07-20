US Marshals Capture Man Wanted In Sexual Attack Of Teen Girl Walking In NJ

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Abdul Louis
Abdul Louis Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

Members of the US Marshals Officer captured a New Jersey man wanted for attacking and sexually assaulting a teen girl walking in Middlesex County last week, authorities said.

Abdul Louis, 38, of Spotswood, approached the teen girl as she was walking near the railroad tracks off of Summerhill Road in Spotswood on July 13, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Spotswood police Chief Michael S. Zarro, Jr. said.

Louis threatened the girl and then sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

He was arrested in Trenton by members of the Spotswood Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, July 20, authorities said.

Louis was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree terroristic threats, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree hindering apprehension.

Louis was in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Schapley at (732)251-2121 or Detective Coghan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3600.

