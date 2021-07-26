UPDATE: Union County Motorcyclist, 61, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On Route 287 In Edison

A Union County motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer and ejected on Route 287 in Edison Monday morning, state police confirmed.

Terrance R. Edwin, 61, was riding a Honda motorcycle southbound toward Route 440 north when he collided with a tractor-trailer near milepost .01 in Edison just before 5:30 a.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

Edwin, of Plainfield, was thrown from the bike and suffered fatal injuries, Marchan said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dennis R. Brown, 74, of Acme, PA, was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

