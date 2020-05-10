Two Stabbed In Middlesex County

Two people were found stabbed in a vehicle in Middlesex County after a dispute on Sunday night, authorities said.

South Brunswick police officers arrived at the corner of Bard Drive and White Oak Court at 7:41 p.m. after getting a 9-1-1 call about a stabbing, according to Lt. Gene Rickle, a police department spokesman.

Police did not say what the dispute was about.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition, Rickle sad.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police believe there is no threat to the general public, Rickle said on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sergeant Mike Pellino or Detective Rick Delucia at 732-329-4646.

