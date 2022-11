A 53-year-old truck driver was seriously hurt when he overturned on Route 1 in South Brunswick, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 when the truck swerved onto Promenade Boulevard to avoid a car, South Brunswick police said.

The plywood on the truck spilled onto the highway and struck four vehicles, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.