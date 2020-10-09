Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder In Perth Amboy Stabbing

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing earlier this week, authorities said.

The non-fatal stabbing occurred on Monday.

A 16-year-old surrendered to Perth Amboy police on Thursday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon said.

The suspect attacked three people, one of whom was stabbed, they said.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Ciccone and McKeon said.

The investigation remains active and continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732 324-3800 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.