State Trooper's Car Rammed, Pistol Pointed During NJ Turnpike Pursuit

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police were in pursuit of an out-of-state mini van that had rammed a trooper's car, authorities said.

The chase was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Friday on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.

The suspect was reported to have a handgun and was refusing to stop, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the suspect pointed a gun at an off-duty Springfield police officer during a road rage incident.

State police had requested help from an aviation unit near interchange 10 on the inner thruway. 

The vehicle was described as a white Chrysler mini-van with North Carolina plates, an unconfirmed report said. The van reportedly had shattered windows and rear-end damage. 

By 5:30 p.m., the pursuit had reached Exit 8 in New Windsor, reports said. 

By 5:55 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the van, boxing it in. Two suspects were in custody near Exit 6, a report said. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

