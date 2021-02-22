Shooting Reported In Central Jersey

First responders were called to a report of a shooting Sunday night in Middlesex County, authorities said.
At about 9:35 p.m., gunshots were reported near Alexander and Somerset streets in New Brunswick, according to initial reports.
New Brunswick police officers found a man suffering bullet wounds at that location. The victim was taken to an area hospital.
The shooting suspect remained at large on Monday.
This is a developing news story.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.