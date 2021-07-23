SEEN HER? Police Seek New Brunswick Woman Missing Since July 6

Police are seeking the public's help in located a New Brunswick woman reported missing since Tuesday.

Traci Krolik, 40, of New Brunswick, was reported missing on Tuesday, July 6, New Jersey State Police said.

She is known to frequent the area of Paul Robeson Boulevard and Throop Avenue in New Brunswick.

Traci is described as a white female, 5'0" tall, 130 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Brunswick Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (732) 745-5222 or (732) 745-5226. Anonymous tips are welcome.

