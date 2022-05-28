Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Scooter Rider Critical In Central Jersey Hit-Run, Jeep Wrangler Sought

Cecilia Levine
Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A Jeep Wrangler was being sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a scooter rider critical early Wednesday, May 25, authorities said.

The victim was struck near Victory Bridge on Route 35 north in Sayreville around 5:25 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski said.

The victim was taken to to Robert Wood Johnson where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities believe a 2011 to 2018 green, 4-door, Jeep Wrangler with a black top, black wheels, and painted fenders was involved in the crash. 

The front passenger side of the vehicle has sustained damage. The Jeep was last seen continuing over Victory Bridge towards Perth Amboy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman Al Cox of the Sayreville Police Department at 732- 525-5249 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

